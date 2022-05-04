 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

