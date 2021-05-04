This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Su…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW a…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66…