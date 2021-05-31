This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Do…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Wind…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a …
This evening in Charlottesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 67F. …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an i…