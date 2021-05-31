May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.