May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

