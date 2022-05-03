For the drive home in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
