Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
