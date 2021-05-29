May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.