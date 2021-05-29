This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forec…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Do…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Wind…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a …
This evening in Charlottesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 67F. …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…