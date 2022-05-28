Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's fo…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. There is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The Charlot…
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locall…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.