May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

