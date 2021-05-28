Charlottesville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
