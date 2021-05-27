 Skip to main content
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

