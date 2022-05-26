 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

