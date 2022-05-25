Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. There is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The Charlot…
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the maki…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area …