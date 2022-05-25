 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

