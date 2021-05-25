May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.