May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

