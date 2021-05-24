 Skip to main content
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

