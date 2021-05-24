This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
