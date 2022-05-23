This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
