May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

