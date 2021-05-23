This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
