May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

