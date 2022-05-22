This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
