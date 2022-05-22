 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert