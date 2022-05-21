This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the hous…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecas…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the maki…