Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the hous…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see …
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds …
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Win…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecas…
This evening in Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forec…