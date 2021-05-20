Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottes…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…