May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.