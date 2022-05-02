For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
