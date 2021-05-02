May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.