This evening in Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
