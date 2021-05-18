This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
