Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
