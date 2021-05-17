 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

