Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
