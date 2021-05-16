For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
