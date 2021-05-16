 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert