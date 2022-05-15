This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see …
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the hous…
This evening in Charlottesville: Generally fair. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. F…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is fore…