 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert