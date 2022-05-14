 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

