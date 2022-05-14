Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. F…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Charlottesvi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see …
This evening in Charlottesville: Generally fair. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is fore…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…