Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 d…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. T…