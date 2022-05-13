 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

