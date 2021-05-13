 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

