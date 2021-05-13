This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
