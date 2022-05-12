May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.