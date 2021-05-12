 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert