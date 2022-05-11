 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

