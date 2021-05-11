 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert