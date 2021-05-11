Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
