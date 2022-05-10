 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

