Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
