This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
