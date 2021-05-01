This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a h…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepare…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66…