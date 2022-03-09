Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
