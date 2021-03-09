 Skip to main content
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

