This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
