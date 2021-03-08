Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.