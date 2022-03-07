For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
