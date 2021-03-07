Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesv…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures …
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlott…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.…