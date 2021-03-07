 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

