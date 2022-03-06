Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is fore…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's lo…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folk…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…